IPL 2021 In UAE Likely To See Return Of Crowds

New Delhi :

The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021, scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, could witness the return of the crowds.





Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) general secretary Mubashir Usmani was quoted as saying by Gulf News that the board will speak to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the UAE government regarding allowing crowds back to the stands.





According to Usmani, the ECB will work closely with the BCCI and the UAE government to gain consent for the processes that must be followed in order for supporters to return to the stadium. The ECB will also address the topic with the ICC to review their spectator needs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.





"As hosts, ECB will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed -- this includes fan attendance, we will then discuss it with the BCCI as well as the ICC to assess their spectator requirements. We want our ex-pat and Emirati sports-loving fans in the UAE to be able to watch the action from the stands," he was quoted as saying.





Reports also suggested that the UAE government has given the green light to allow 60 percent capacity of the crowd in the stadium for the remaining matches. The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19.





In total, 31 matches, including qualifiers, will be played over the course of 27 days.





Despite several calls, BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the issue.