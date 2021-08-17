India To Open T20 WC Campaign Against Arch-rivals Pakistan On October 24

Chennai :

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24, the ICC said on Tuesday.





As per the schedule announced by the ICC, India''s next opponent will be New Zealand in Dubai on October 31, followed by a match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3.





India's remaining two Super 12 matches are against the winner of Group B (November 5 in Dubai) and the second-placed side of Group A (November 8 in Dubai).





The tournament's first-round kick off on October 17 in Oman, with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh playing Scotland.





Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia, while Group B has Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman.





The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.





The Super 12s -- round two of the tournament, with two groups -- will begin on October 23, with Australia facing South Africa in Abu Dhabi and England up against West Indies in Dubai.





The first semifinal will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10, while the second will be played in Dubai on November 11.





The final will be held in Dubai on November 14 with November 15 marked as a reserve day.