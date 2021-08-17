London :

A resurgent India turned the tables on England to pull off a deserving 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday.





After a valiant batting effort by the tail, the Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (3/33) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32), broke England’s spine to skittle the host out for a paltry 120 in pursuit of 272. England’s Jos Buttler 25 (96b, 3x4) delayed the inevitable, raising hopes of an unlikely draw. But once he was the ninth man dismissed with a little more than eight overs remaining, Siraj removed James Anderson in the same over to spark wild scenes of jubilation.





Earlier, from a situation where a defeat looked imminent after Rishabh Pant’s (22) early dismissal, Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) displayed a never before seen resolve in a record 89-run stand for the ninth wicket as India declared at 298 for eight, just 10 minutes into the post-Lunch session.





With a golden chance of victory lost and shoulders drooping, the target was out of the question after Rory Burns (0) closed his bat face to an already charged-up Bumrah. Shami then removed Dom Sibley (0) with a killer leg-cutter.





Haseeb Hameed’s (9) comeback was cut short by Ishant Sharma (2/13) before the Indian pacer trapped Jonny Bairstow in front at the stroke of Tea. However, the day was about how India’s much-criticized tail wagging vigorously with Shami scoring a half-century and Bumrah showing steely resolve to defy the English attack.





When the Nos 9 and 10 were at the crease, Root decided to spread the field anticipating a lot of aerial shots from the duo. But to his horror, both were ready to put their heads down and play proper cricketing shots.





BRIEF SCORES: India 364 & 298/8 decl. in 109.3 overs (A Rahane 61, Md. Shami 56*) bt England 391 & 120 in 51.5 overs (J Root 33, Md. Siraj 4/32, J Bumrah 3/33)