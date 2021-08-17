Sachin, Sehwag Lead Ex-cricketers Applauding Team India

New Delhi :

Former Indian cricketers lauded India's gritty show at Lords, with 'Sultan of Multan' Virender Sehwag saying "never ever ever ever underestimate the Indians".





The Virat Kohli-led side clinched the second Test against England by 151 runs, coming back from a difficult situation at the end of the fourth day.





Soon after the win, Sehwag wrote on Twitter, "From At beginning of the day, "bacha paayenge kya" (can they save it), to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches as we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne…And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian's #LordsTest."





Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Team India. "That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played," he wrote.





Former Test great VVS Laxman also hailed team India's show. "What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and the pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all, and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest," he said.





Suresh Raina stated, "This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia (Flag of India) on the win, you guys were amazing!".



