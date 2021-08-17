Sachin, Sehwag Lead Ex-cricketers Applauding Team India

Former Indian cricketers lauded India's gritty show at Lords, with 'Sultan of Multan' Virender Sehwag saying never ever ever ever underestimate the Indians .
From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne..— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021
And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian's #LordsTest
That was some Test match #TeamIndia! 👏🏻🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021
Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me.
Very well played! ☺️
#ENGvIND
What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021
Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest
This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the win, you guys were amazing! @BCCI#INDvENG— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 16, 2021
