India reduce England to 67/4

Joe Root was standing in India's way on 33 while Ishant Sharma trapped Jonny Bairstow at the stroke of tea. India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand before the declaration came shortly after lunch.





Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts.





It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket. Brief scores: India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51) England 1st innings: 391 all out and 67/4 in 22 overs (Joe Root 33 batting; Ishant Sharma 2/6).