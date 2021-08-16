India declares at 298-8, set England 272 to win

London :

Mohammed Shami (56) and Jasprit Bumrah (34) shared an unbeaten 89 run partnership to bring India back in the game after after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal.





At lunch, India were at 286 for 8.





It was Shami's second Test fifty and India's highest ninth wicket stand in a Test in England.





England will have to score the runs in 59.3 overs.





Brief scores:





India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51)





England 1st innings: 391 all out.