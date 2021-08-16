Lovlina to visit home for first time after Olympic bronze

New Delhi :

"Lovlina will be coming home for a brief visit this time. The villagers are preparing in a big way," the star boxer's father, Tiken Borgohain, told PTI.





Borgohain said she will be staying for only one night as felicitation programs and other engagements have been scheduled over the next few days in different cities.





"Lovlina will be able to come home for an extended period only after August 25," her father said.





The 23-year-old boxer is slated to fly to Dimapur in Nagaland and then proceed to her Baromukhia residence in Barpathar area by road, BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan told PTI.





She will attend a public felicitation program at Barpathar HS School playground, where "several ministers, including Ajanta Neog and Bimal Bora, will be in attendance", the Sarupathar legislator added. Lovlina had visited Guwahati on August 12 when she was honoured by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. She became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing -- six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and the very-decorated Vijender Singh.