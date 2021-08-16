CA issues NOC for Oz players to play IPL

Cricket Australia (CA) has cleared the way for its country’s leading players to return to the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE, which will start next month ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Melbourne : CA has issued No Objection Certificates for the players to return to the IPL, while a planned T20I tri-series with Afghanistan and the West Indies may be re-purposed as (T20) World Cup warm-ups, according to a report in cricket.au.com. CA’s clearance came after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the postponement of a three-match ODI series between the two nations. Related Tags : Cricket Australia | IPL