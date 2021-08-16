PSG wins as Messi watches from the stands

Lionel Messi stood and smiled, looking transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted the football great’s name before the club’s 4-2 home win against Strasbourg in the French league.

Paris : PSG’s latest signing joined four other recruits and was presented on the field to about 49,000 fans at the Parc des Princes Stadium before kick-off. Messi was not in the actual squad for the game, which saw PSG coast to a 3-0 lead only to get pegged back to 3-2. A late red card for Strasbourg eased the pressure.



Results: Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain 4 (M Icardi 3, K Mbappe 25, J Draxler 27, P Sarabia 86) beat Strasbourg 2 (K Gameiro 53, L Ajorque 64); Lille 0 lost to Nice 4 (K Dolberg 1 & 64, H Boudaoui 5, A Gouiri 45+4 (P))La Liga: Alaves 1 (Joselu 65 (P)) lost to Real Madrid 4 (K Benzema 48 & 62, Nacho 56, Vinicius Jr 90+2)Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (A Plea 10) drew with Bayern Munich 1 (R Lewandowski 42); Borussia Dortmund 5 (M Reus 23, T Hazard 32, E Haaland 34 & 70, G Reyna 58) beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (F Passlack 27 (OG), JP Hauge 86)Premier League: Norwich City 0 lost to Liverpool 3 (D Jota 26, R Firmino 65, M Salah 74)