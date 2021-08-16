Host fights back after Indian resistance

India reached 181 for six in its second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday. The overall lead stood at 154 runs for the visitor.

Ajinkya Rahane plays a sweep shot

London : Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma were batting on 14 and 4 respectively when play was called off eight short of the stipulated 90 overs because of bad light at the Lord’s.



Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara added exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket after India was struggling at 55 for three at the stroke of lunch. England pacer Mark Wood troubled the Indian batsmen with his searing pace and clever variation of skills taking three wickets for 40 runsHe received good support from off-spinner Moeen Ali who returned figures of two for 52.



Earlier, Rahane hit a couple of boundaries which included a pull shot off Ollie Robinson while there was a loud cheer from the crowd when Pujara played his 100th ball with only 12 runs to his name. The cheer got louder when he got his first boundary, a flick off Wood, off his 118th delivery.



In the first session, India felt the heat on a sunny Lord’s morning as Wood removed its in-form openers before Kohli was caught behind to leave the visitor gasping at 56 for three. Kohli (20 off 31 balls) made a promising start before poking at a wide Sam Curran delivery to leave his team in deeper trouble at the stroke of lunch.



Brief scores: India 364 & 181/6 in 82 overs (C Pujara 45, A Rahane 61, M Wood 3/40) vs England 391