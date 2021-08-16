Chepauk Super Gillies Clinches Third Title

Jagadeesan helps CSG beat Trichy by eight runs in TNPL Season 5 final

Chennai : Exactly two years after clinching its second Tamil Nadu Premier League title, Chepauk Super Gillies added a third trophy to its cabinet by defeating Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Season 5 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.



The difference between the two teams in the nail-biting contest was a mere eight runs. Opening batsman Narayan Jagadeesan (90 off 58 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1 for 30 in 4 overs) were the stars of the show for CSG, which defended the crown in style at its own backyard.



While man-of-the-match Jagadeesan helped Chepauk post a competitive total of 183 for six when batting first, Sai Kishore kept his calm to defend 13 runs in the final over. Rahil Shah-led Trichy, playing in a TNPL final for the first time, managed 175 for seven in its chase.



In the second innings, opener Amit Sathvik (36 off 16 balls, 1 four, 5 sixes) laid the foundation for Trichy with a beautiful cameo. But, the RTW middle-order failed to make use of it as the side was tottering at 108 for six in the 14th over. When all seemed lost, all-rounder Saravana Kumar (45 not out off 25 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and M Mathivanan (13 off 13 balls) put on an astonishing 50-run partnership off only 26 balls for the seventh wicket. Saravana Kumar played out of his skin but could not take his team home as Chepauk had just enough runs in the tank.



Earlier, Jagadeesan proved that he is a big-match player by striking a superb 90 off 58 balls. All-rounders Harish Kumar (13 off 7 balls, 1 six) and Sonu Yadav (17 not out off 8 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) ensured Chepauk held the upper hand by ending the first innings in a flourish.



The 25-year-old Jagadeesan went after the Trichy bowling from the word go and was instrumental in providing a flying start along with his captain Kaushik Gandhi (26 off 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 six). The opening combination raised 58 runs in the powerplay overs before Kaushik was bowled by M Poiyamozhi.



Despite losing partners at the other end, Jagadeesan continued unperturbed and posted his third fifty of the season and 17th overall in the tournament. The opening batsman had his share of luck when he was dropped by Muhammed Adnan Khan at cover off Poiyamozhi in the sixth over. At that time, his score was 26 and the team total 57.



RTW captain Rahil Shah (2 for 31) and fast bowler Poiymozhi (2 for 37) put on a good show, but could not stop Jagadeesan.



Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 183/6 in 20 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 26, Narayan Jagadeesan 90, Rahil Shah 2/31, M Poiyamozhi 2/37) beat Ruby Trichy Warriors 175/7 in 20 overs (Amith Sathvik 36, Nidhish Rajagopal 26, Saravana Kumar 45*, R Sonu Yadav 2/32)