Chepauk Super Gillies clinch third TNPL Championship title

Chennai :

Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Ruby Trichy Warriors by 8 Runs in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 finale to win their third title of the league at MA Chidamabram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.







Ruby Trichy Warriors had a good start early in the innings with Santhosh, Sathvik and Nidhish playing to their best. They maximized in the powerplay as well. But a succession of wicket collapse in the middle order set them back and the result seemed to be in favour of the Super Gillies.



However, Saravana Kumar came in to fight for his team which he did till the end but Chepauk's experienced Sai Kishore's spell with the ball in the last over was just too good and he took the game and the title away from the Warriors.



Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan 90(58); Sai Kishore 1(30), Sonu Yadav 2(32)Ruby Trichy Warriors: Saravan Kumar 45(25), Amit Sathvik 36(16);



Rahil 2(31), Poiyamozhi 2(37)

