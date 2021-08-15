TNPL 2021: Jagadeesan's big score steers Chepauk Super Gillies to 183/6 against Trichy Warriors

Chennai :

With a brilliant batting lineup, the defending Champions put up a tough target for their opponents. Jagadeesan with his 90/58 accelerated the score for his team. Followed by superb partnerships with the rest of the batsmen, Chepauk was able to add to their total quickly.





Trichy Warriors' bowling attack was dismal as even the best of bowlers produced expensive overs all through the innings. However, skipper Rahil Shah and Poyamozhi pocketed two wickets each but the Super Gillies batsmen were at their best and played their best innings.





Brief Scores: Narayan Jagadeesan 90, Kaushik Gandhi 26; Rahil Shah 2/31, M Poiyamozhi 2/37