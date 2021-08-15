Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh wins on professional boxing debut

Oklahoma City :

21-year-old Ali Walsh, who fought as an amateur, defeated Jordan Weeks, a former MMA fighter, in a middle-weight bout at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Ali Walsh was so effective with his punches that the match was stopped at 1:49 with him declared as the winner by TKO.





Ali Walsh's debut bout saw him wearing trunks with black linings made for his famous grandfather. The match was promoted by Bob Arum, who was famous for promoting Ali's fights. Ali Walsh is signed to Arum's company, Top Rank Boxing.





Arum, 89, first promoted a Muhammad Ali fight in 1966 against George Chuvalo and organised 27 fights of Ali between 1966 and 1978. One of those bouts was the famous 'The Thrilla in Manila' against Joe Frazer.





"What a magical night for this young man. His grandfather would have been so proud of the way he's honouring him in his own way. We at Top Rank are looking forward to leading him on his professional journey," wrote Arum on Twitter.





Ali Walsh, who will juggle his boxing career with classes for graduating with a business degree from University of Nevada in Las Vegas, is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh.