Young Friends Beats Sai To Win Title

Members of the victorious Young Friends team pose with the trophy

Chennai :

M Vishal (60) and A Aarif (53) scored match-winning half-centuries as Young Friends defeated Sai CC by 16 runs in the final to emerge triumphant in the Warriors Cricket Tournament that was hosted in the city recently.





Batting first, Young Friends posted 191 for eight off its stipulated 30 overs, courtesy of the fifties from Vishal and Aarif. In the second innings, it restricted Sai to 175 for eight, thanks to B Harish’s (4/41) invaluable four-wicket haul.





Brief scores: Final: Young Friends 191/8 in 30 overs (A Aarif 53, M Vishal 60, G Suryakanth 32*, M Dharshan 3/33) beat Sai CC 175/8 in 30 overs (S Praveen Kumar 46, D Kothandapani 30, B Harish 4/41)