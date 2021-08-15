Chepauk Eyes Third Title, Trichy Targets Maiden Crown

Chennai :

It all boils down to one fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. And, two-time title-winner Chepauk Super Gillies would hope to be third time lucky when it goes head-to-head against Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League final, it's fourth in the tournament’s history.





Standing between Chepauk and the Season 5 title is first-time finalist Trichy, which has undone the defending champion twice already this edition – once each in the round-robin stage and play-offs. But, CSG head coach Hemang Badani isn’t losing sleep over his side’s head-to-head performance against RTW.





“We will come hard again and do better. We have been in three finals and this would be our fourth. Trichy will be competing in its first final. So, I think that we have the experience and composure. RTW might feel the heat,” Hemang, who guided Chepauk to two TNPL titles in 2017 and 2019, said ahead of the decider.





Kaushik Gandhi-led CSG heads into the title clash on the back of an all-around show against Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Despite going down to Trichy in Qualifier 1, Chepauk roared back to form and displayed its big-match experience.





Super Gillies possesses a squad that is stacked with match-winners, who will look to take the team past the last hurdle. Skipper Kaushik (182 runs) is back among the runs, having scored a half-century against Dindigul, while his opening partner Narayan Jagadeesan (246 runs) has hit a rough patch after making an excellent start to the season. So, wicketkeeper-batsman Jagadeesan would be keen to deliver his best when it matters the most.





The left-arm spin-bowling triumvirate of R Sai Kishore (11 wickets), Manimaran Siddharth (10 wickets), and R Alexander (5 wickets) has been top-notch so far and would look to make use of the favorable conditions.





All-rounders Rajagopal Sathish and Harish Kumar will have vital roles to play, while S Radhakrishnan would have set his sights on a third consecutive fifty against Trichy. RTW, led by left-arm spinner Rahil Shah, has been the surprise package of the season.





The onus will once again be on Nidhish Rajagopal (280 runs) and Adithya Ganesh (239 runs) in the batting unit, with the duo notching up the bulk of the runs. Saravana Kumar, the leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps, and young left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (10 wickets) would hope to step up to the plate.





TNPL 2020 Performance:





Ruby Trichy Warriors:





Matches Played: 8





Matches Won: 6





Matches lost: 2





No Result: 0













Head Coach: G Jayakumar

Captain: Rahil Shah

Squad: Santhosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivanan, Akash Sumara, Saravanan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Sunil Sam, Baskaran Rahul, Yazh Arun Mozhi, K Mukunth, M Poiyamozhi, Varun Totadri, Sumanth Jain, Karthik Shunmugam, Hemanth Kumar, R Karthik, Ganesh and Keshav Krishna.





***





Chepauk Super Grills:





Matches Played: 9

Matches Won: 5

Matches lost: 3

No Result: 1













Head Coach: Hemang Badani





Captain:Kaushik Gandhi





Squad: Kaushik Gandhi, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Rajagopalan Sathish, U Sasidev, Sandeep Warrior, Ajith Kumar, B Arun, R Alexander, R Sai Kishore, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, S Sujay, Harish Kumar, Arun Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Manimaran Siddharth, Rahul Dev. Santhana Sekar, Sai Prakash, H Prasidh Akash and S Vijay Kumar.