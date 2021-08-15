Neeraj has high fever, but tests negative

New Delhi :

Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has developed a high fever over the past few days after returning to the country to a rousing welcome following his historic feat at the Tokyo Games but has tested negative for COVID-19.





The 23-year-old has been the toast of the nation after he clinched the elusive athletics gold medal at the Olympics, which was only the second individual yellow metal for India at the Games. But a couple of days after returning home on Monday, Neeraj developed a high fever and underwent a COVID-19 test on the advice of doctors.





“Neeraj has tested negative for COVID-19. But, we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being,” a source told PTI. The government felicitated him on Monday before the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did the same the following day.





Neeraj skipped the felicitation functions organized by the Punjab and Haryana governments on Thursday and Friday respectively. It remains to be seen whether he turns up for the felicitation organized by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday. Neeraj’s uncle Bhim said via social media that the star athlete would reach his home at the Khandra village near Panipat on Tuesday.