Rahul Says He's Frustrated At Missing Out On Bigger Hundred At Lord's

London :

India opener K L Rahul on Friday said that he was frustrated at missing out on a bigger hundred and taking the visitors to a stronger total in the second Test against England at the hallowed Lord's.





Rahul (129) could add only two runs to his overnight score before walking back to the dressing room amid big applause. Having played a fine knock, Rahul's was a soft dismissal as he drove straight to the cover fielder in only the day's second delivery, bowled by Ollie Robinson.





''I always get frustrated when I am set and get out. The morning today was crucial and I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session. I was feeling good, I was set,'' the stylish Karnataka right-hander said at the press conference after the second day's play.





''I am frustrated I missed out on a juicy half volley.'' The match was evenly poised after the second day's play with England reaching 119 for three after batting for 45 overs, having bowled India out for 364 in their first innings.





Root was batting on 48 and giving him company was Jonny Bairstow on 6.





Rahul said the plan for India would be to pick up some early wickets on Saturday and take the upper hand in the match.





''It's too early to predict. We are taking things as it comes. Our plan will be to take some wickets tomorrow. We have planned for every batsman and we will stick to our plans,'' he said.