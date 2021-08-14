First batch of CSK players land in Dubai

The first batch of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, including skipper MS Dhoni, landed on Friday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is set to host the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 from Septermber 19.
Chennai:
The players as well as some members of the management reached Dubai - the franchise's base- by a chartered flight and will undergo a week of hard quarantine. The players involved in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)- Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and Hari Nishaanth - and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham will leave the city at a later date. The overseas players and backroom staff, including head coach Stephen Fleming, will fly directly to Dubai from thier respective homelands. Meanwhile, a part of the Mumbai Indians contigent reached its base Abu Dhabi on Friday.
