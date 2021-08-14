First batch of CSK players land in Dubai

Chennai :

The players as well as some members of the management reached Dubai - the franchise's base- by a chartered flight and will undergo a week of hard quarantine. The players involved in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)- Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and Hari Nishaanth - and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham will leave the city at a later date. The overseas players and backroom staff, including head coach Stephen Fleming, will fly directly to Dubai from thier respective homelands. Meanwhile, a part of the Mumbai Indians contigent reached its base Abu Dhabi on Friday.