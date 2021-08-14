Right-back Davinder sings for Chennaiyin

Chennai :

"I am excited to work with head coach Bozidar Bandovic and my new teammates, some of whom I know. I am determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin," Davinder, who has signed a one-year deal with the club, said. "My ambition is to make my way back into the India national team. I believe that it will happen," added Davinder, who has made three appearances for the 'Blue Tigers'.





The young full-back debuted in the ISL in the 2017-18 season with Mumbai City FC (MCFC), representing the 'Islanders' on eight occasions. Returning to the top-flight league, Davinder would hope to make up for the first time and create an impact.



