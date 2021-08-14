SECOND TEST EVENLY POISED

London :

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared a crucial 85 runs for the third wicket after India pacer Mohammed Siraj (2 for 34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) off successive deliveries in the 15th over. The 30-year-old Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team’s innings with a vital partnership.





Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, leg-before wicket to fast bowler Mohammed Shami (1 for 22). Thereafter, Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) played cautiously to end England’s day without any further damage. Earlier resuming its first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England, with figures of five for 62.





India lost four wickets and gave England some comfort while letting slip the advantage in the first session. At lunch, India was 346 for seven. The wickets that fell in the opening session included Rahul (129), Ajinkya Rahane (1), Rishabh Pant (37) and Shami (0).





BRIEF SCORES: India (1st innings) 364 in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Virat Kohli 42, Ravindra Jadeja 40, James Anderson 5/62) vs England (1st innings) 118/3 in 45 overs (Joe Root 48*)