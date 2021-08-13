TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies storm into final after defeating Dindigul Dragons by 8 wickets

Chennai :

Being the most successful team in the league, the Super Gillies were the dominant side throughout the match. Skipper Kaushik Gandhi guided the team with his excellent fifty and playing the captain's role to perfection. The young batter Radhakrishnan and Sasidev followed his lead and took the team well across the target comfortably.





Dindigul Dragons put in their effort by removing Jagadeesan and Kaushik Gandhi but it was just not enough.





Chepauk Super Gillies will face Ruby Trichy Warriors in their fourth finals of TNPL on 15th August in Chennai.





Brief Scores: Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishaanth 56, M Silambarasan 11, Vimal Khumar 11; Ravisrinivasn Sai Kishore 3/14, Ramadoss Alexander 2/3





Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi 53, Narayan Jagadeesan 21, Radhakrishan 16; Rangaraj Suthesh 1/12, S Swaminathan, 1/23







