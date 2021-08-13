Chelsea wins UEFA Super Cup

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga came off the bench to make two shootout saves as Champions League winner Chelsea beat Europa League victor Villarreal 6-5 on penalties on Wednesday to add the UEFA Super Cup to its trophy collection.
The match had ended 1-1 after extra time at the Windsor Park Stadium, with Chelsea bringing on Kepa for Edouard Mendy in the final seconds. Kepa saved first from Aissa Mandi at 1-1, after Kai Havertz had missed for Chelsea. The Spanish custodian then made the winning stop at 6-5 when Villarreal captain Raul Albiol hit the ball to the bottom left. Hakim Ziyech had put Chelsea ahead in the 27th minute, sweeping in from 12 yards after a perfectly measured cross from Havertz on the left. Gerard Moreno rescued Villarreal in the 73rd minute with a side-foot finish after a back-heel from Boulaye Dia.
