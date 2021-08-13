ON KLOUD NINE

London :

Riding on Rahul’s sixth ton in the longest format, the away team sat at 247 for two at the end of 78 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli (38 not out off 87 balls, 3 fours) gave good company to Rahul, who became the third Indian batsman to hit a Test hundred at the iconic Lord’s. Veteran James Anderson was the pick of the English bowlers, taking two wickets.





Put in to bat first, the Indian pairing of Rahul and Rohit negated the overcast conditions on a good batting surface to notch up the visitor’s first century opening stand since the 2007 tour. The combination put together 126 runs for the first wicket, with Rohit being the aggressive player of the two.





The 34-year-old struck 11 fours and a six during his 145-ball stay in the middle, laying a good foundation for India. Rohit was undone by a magical delivery from Anderson, who got the 43-over old Dukes ball to jag back viciously onto the stumps.





The out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was also snuffed out by Anderson before Tea as the tourist ended the second session at 157 for two. Once Rohit left the scene, Rahul upped the ante and was well supported by Kohli. Rahul brought up his century in the final session by slapping a wide delivery from Mark Wood over third-man for a boundary.





BRIEF SCORES (AT THE END OF 78 OVERS): India (1st innings) 247/2 in 78 overs (KL Rahul 103*, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 38*) vs England