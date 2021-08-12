NCA clears Shreyas for competitive action

New Delhi :

Shreyas will rejoin Delhi Capitals (DC), which he led to the final for the first time in 2020. But, his injury meant that Rishabh Pant captained the side during IPL 2021 Phase 1 in India. The 26-year-old sustained a shoulder dislocation during an ODI against England in Pune in March and had to undergo a surgery in the United Kingdom.





Having completed an intense rehabilitation programme and proved his fitness during a week-long stay at the NCA, Shreyas has been declared fit to return to competitive cricket by the medical team. “Yes, the NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas. He stayed at the NCA in Bengaluru for a week and his final assessment happened a few days ago. Based on medical and physical parameters, he is ready to play matches,” a BCCI source told PTI.