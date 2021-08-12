PKL: Udaya Kumar to continue as Thalaivas head coach

Chennai :

Udaya Kumar, who had replaced Edachery Bhaskaran at the helm midway through the PKL 2019 season, has penned a one-year contract extension with Thalaivas. “I will be continuing with the franchise. I was offered an extension, so I decided to renew my contract,” Udaya Kumar, who led the India national team to three gold medals at the Asian Games, told DT Next in a telephonic conversation.





Udaya Kumar will have his task cut out in the upcoming edition as Thalaivas had finished with the wooden spoon in its first three seasons – 2017, 2018-19 and 2019. It is to be remembered that the PKL did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To begin with, the Kerala-based coach will have to assemble a good enough squad at the PKL Season 8 auction, which is scheduled between August 29 and 31.





“A lot of players were away from the game for nearly two years. Only a few competitions were organised in India owing to the pandemic, so it has been difficult to assess the level of the players, especially the young ones. So, we are conducting trials to assess their performances. Then, we will sit for the auction,” explained Udaya Kumar.





“We are yet to decide on the retention of the Thalaivas players,” said Udaya Kumar, who coached Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha in the PKL in the past.