Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-winning feat in the Olympics was listed as one of the 10 magical moments of track and field in the Tokyo Games by World Athletics.

Neeraj Chopra (File Photo) New Delhi : “After winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India’s first athletics gold medallist in Olympics history, Chopra’s profile sky-rocketed,” the global governing body said on its website.