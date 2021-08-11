Dindigul Dragons win the toss and elect to field against Lyca Kovai Kings

Chennai :

Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran





Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Hari Nishanth(c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh





Dindigul Dragons captain, Hari Nishanth - We will bowl first. It's just another game, need to stick to the process. The confidence is there from that chase, but this is a new match and we need to start well.