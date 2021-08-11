Wed, Aug 11, 2021

Dindigul Dragons win the toss and elect to field against Lyca Kovai Kings

Published: Aug 11,202108:28 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Dindigul Dragons won the toss and elected to field against Lyca Kovai Kings in the Eliminator of TNPL 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai:
Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Hari Nishanth(c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Dindigul Dragons captain, Hari Nishanth - We will bowl first. It's just another game, need to stick to the process. The confidence is there from that chase, but this is a new match and we need to start well.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations