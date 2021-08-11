Army Chief Greets Neeraj Chopra, Hails His Parents

The Haryana athlete, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, visited the South Block a day after landing in Delhi from Tokyo, where he scripted history last Saturday.
General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020.(1/2)#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapablepic.twitter.com/5MpxxaZrVT— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 10, 2021
Olympians of Rajputana Rifles / Indian Army, Sub Neeraj Chopra 4 RAJ RIF (Gold Medal) & Sub Deepak Punia 19 RAJ RIF (Semi Finalist) were felicitated by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Colonel of Rajputana Rifles— KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) August 10, 2021
They were presented a cheque of Rs 6 Lacs & 4.55 Lacs respectively
