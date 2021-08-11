Chennaiyin’s Borysiuk, an Ariel threat for ISL clubs

Chennai :

The experienced Borysiuk, who has 350 club appearances under his belt across 14 years of professional football, joins Chennaiyin following a spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok. “I am excited to join the club,” Borysiuk, a member of the FC Kaiserslautern squad in the 2011-12 German Bundesliga season, said in a CFC media release.





“It is a new experience for me to play outside of Europe. I am looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together,” Borysiuk, who has made 12 senior appearances for Poland at the international level, added.





Borysiuk has had stints in Moldova, England and Russia besides his homeland Poland at the club level. Chennaiyin’s Montenegrin head coach Bozidar Bandovic said that defensive midfielder Borysiuk is a great addition to the team. “There is not much to say about Ariel. He has operated at such a high level all through his career,” said Bandovic.





Welcoming Borysiuk, a five-time Polish Cup and one-time Moldovan National Division winner, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced as Ariel. It is a positive signing for us.”