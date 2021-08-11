Super Kings to provide one-time payment for former TN players

Three-time Indian Premier League champion Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday announced that it would provide a one-time payment to four former Tamil Nadu cricketers and a retired pitch curator. CSK will hand over Rs 7 lakh each to the five members, with the number synonymous to the franchise’s skipper MS Dhoni.

Image source: Twitter Chennai : The beneficiaries are KR Rajagopal (a former wicketkeeper-batsman), Najam Hussain (a former Madras and Mysore all-rounder), SVS Mani (a former South Zone and Tamil Nadu player), R Prabhakar (a former Tamil Nadu medium pacer) and K Parthasarathy (a former curator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium). Recently, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association instituted a one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh to former cricketers, groundsmen, match officials among others.