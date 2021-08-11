Dhoni lands in Chennai

Chennai :

A bunch of Indian players will travel to the UAE most likely on August 13.





“Indian players in the team, whoever is available, will travel to UAE on August 13 in all likelihood,” Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.





Fans celebrated Dhoni’s arrival in Chennai on social media.





There will be no camp in Chennai before the Super Kings players fly out to the UAE, Viswanathan said.





The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE from September 19 after the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in its bubble earlier this year.





The BCCI then decided to conduct the remaining matches in the UAE, which had successfully hosted IPL 2020.





The Super Kings resumes its IPL campaign on September 19 with a match against Mumbai Indians.





Dhoni’s side was in second spot with 10 points after seven games before the league was postponed.