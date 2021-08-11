Messi joins PSG on a two-year deal

Lionel Messi waves to supporters after he landed at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris on Tuesday

Chennai :

The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical. The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca - the only club he has played for - as it was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga’s financial fair play rules.





Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.





Messi and his family were pictured at Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Tuesday afternoon after news of the deal emerged.





When asked by reporters whether his son would be joining PSG, Jorge Messi answered “yes”.





Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.





He won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.





The signing of Messi - who would be reunited with former Barca team-mate Neymar at the Parc des Princes - is one of the most noteworthy captures in football’s history.





He will play in a front three alongside the two most expensive players of all time - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.





Messi had agreed a new deal - on 50% of his old wages - to stay at Barcelona but the club could not afford to implement it because it was so far above the wage limit allowed by La Liga.





If the deal goes through quickly, he could make his PSG debut at home to Strasbourg on Saturday.