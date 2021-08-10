Radhakrishnan’s fiery feat steers Chepauk Super Gillies to 153/3 against Ruby Trichy Warriors

Chennai :

Trichy Warriors, who are playing their first playoff, had a good start as they destructed Chepauk in the power play by removing Kaushik Gandhi and Jagadeesan cheaply. However, the Warriors’ elation was short lived as Chepauk’s Radhakrishnan and Sasidev build a 50-run partnershipto bring the Gillies back into the game.





Radhakrishnan stayed on even after Sasidev’s wicket to form the crucial partnership with R Sathish accelerating Super Gillies to a competitive score.





Although Trichy Warriors’ fielding was sloppy, the bowlers executed pretty well with the ball especially during the death overs slowing down the Gillies’ scoring spree.





Brief score: S Radhakrishnan 82(54), Sathish 29(22); Saravana Kumar 2(32), Rahil Shah 0(31).