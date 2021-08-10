2nd Test: Moeen Ali called up to give England pacers a break

London :

Ali, a left-handed batsman and an off-spinner, had last played a Test in February during England's tour of India.

The 34-year-old joined the English Test squad on Tuesday afternoon and trained, confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Warwickshire player, who had been busy playing The Hundred may replace middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence, who couldn't impress much with the bat in the first Test.

Ali, who has bowled match-winning spells against India in the past, is also being looked upon to provide rest to England's pace bowling line-up.

The home side had played four-pronged pace bowling attack in the first Test but did not have a fifth bowler to give the frontline bowlers a break.

England's squad for 2nd Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.