Ruby Trichy Warriors won the toss and opt to bowl against Chepauk Super Gillies

Chennai :

Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Kaushik Gandhi(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Jaganath Sinivas, S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul





Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh(w), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah(c), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam





"We'd like to bowl first. Looks a good hard pitch and should be the same for the entire 40 overs. We'll try to do the same things again and execute the plans to the maximum of our abilities," said the toss winning captain Rahil Shah.