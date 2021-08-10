Sharath likely to head Jr selection committee

New Delhi :

Besides Sharath, some of the names that the BCCI brass has zeroed in on include former Punjab all-rounder Krishnan Mohan from the North Zone. Harvinder Singh Sodhi, a former Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, is a top contender from the Central Zone. Former Gujarat player and coach Hitesh Majumdar is likely to become the selector from the West Zone.





From East Zone, Bengal seamer Ranadeb Bose is likely to pip former teammate Subhamoy Das as the premier choice. While the official announcement will happen in due course of time, Sharath is being tipped to take over from Ashish Kapoor, whose term ended earlier this year.





Sharath, who has also represented Assam, was the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy games for the state. In his 15-year career, he scored 8,700 runs from 139 games with 27 hundreds and an average of 51.