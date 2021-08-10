Thiruthani enters TDCA league final

Chennai :

After posting 118 runs on the board, Thiruthani bowled Wheels Ind out for 108, thanks to A Barath’s match-winning figures of three for 32. D Alexander David Raj’s four for 34 for Wheels Ind went in vain.





Third Division: SRIHER RC 108 in 25.2 overs (Aravind Kumar 30, Pasupathy Chandran 4/40, E Vijayakrishnan 3/17) beat Sri Vaishnavi CC 100 in 25.2 overs (Aditya Balaji 4/11, J Jones Daniel 3/40); Parthasarathy MCC 185/5 in 30 overs (D Abisheak 93*, Slizzy J Stott 56) lost to SRIHER RC 189/3 in 24 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 61, B Prithvinath 58)