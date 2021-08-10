Tue, Aug 10, 2021

Thiruthani enters TDCA league final

Published: Aug 10,202112:26 AM

Thiruthani CC defeated Wheels Ind RC by 10 runs to enter the Second Division final of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Chennai:
After posting 118 runs on the board, Thiruthani bowled Wheels Ind out for 108, thanks to A Barath’s match-winning figures of three for 32. D Alexander David Raj’s four for 34 for Wheels Ind went in vain. 

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Semi-final 2:Thiruthani CC 118/9 in 30 overs (S Vignesh 29, K Manoj Lal 26, D Alexander David Raj 4/34) beat Wheels Ind RC 108 in 24.1 overs (A Barath 3/32) 

Third Division: SRIHER RC 108 in 25.2 overs (Aravind Kumar 30, Pasupathy Chandran 4/40, E Vijayakrishnan 3/17) beat Sri Vaishnavi CC 100 in 25.2 overs (Aditya Balaji 4/11, J Jones Daniel 3/40); Parthasarathy MCC 185/5 in 30 overs (D Abisheak 93*, Slizzy J Stott 56) lost to SRIHER RC 189/3 in 24 overs (Nihal Chinnadurai 61, B Prithvinath 58)

