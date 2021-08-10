STARS LAND

New Delhi :

India’s Olympic medal winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony here on Monday, with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur saying that their journey is an “incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence”.





Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the cynosure of all eyes in the ceremony at a five star hotel here, which was held a couple of hours after the seven podium finishers made their way out of the airport amid utter chaos. At the felicitation ceremony, they were presented mementos and shawls by the minister.





Both the bronze-winning men’s hockey team and fourth place-finishing women’s side cut cakes after arriving at the hotel. “We all come from middle-class families and the support of the families is essential,” Neeraj said after being felicitated by Thakur. While Neeraj added the golden sheen to the campaign, the silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Dahiya.





“It feels great. I would like to thank the government, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for helping us during our quarantine time. They gave us all the support,” said men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.





The bronze medals, apart from the men’s hockey team, were clinched by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia.





“I am very happy to be back home. I knew that India is very happy but after coming back here, to get this love first hand, it feels really nice. I will try to do my best for more such medals,” said Lovlina. Sindhu and Chanu did not attend the ceremony as they had arrived earlier and are currently at their home bases.





“I tried to give my best,” said Bajrang, who fought through his semi-final clash without any protective gear on his injured knee.









The India men’s hockey team cuts a cake upon their arrival in New Delhi





Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Secretary (Sports) Ravi Mittal and director-general of the SAI Sandip Pradhan were among those present on the occasion to felicitate the medal winners. “Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic Games of many firsts for India. The success of Team India at the Olympics is a reflection of how ‘New India’ desires and aspires to dominate the world, even in sports,” said Thakur.





“The Olympic Games showed us that with self-discipline and dedication we can be champions. Team India excelled and inspired while Indians cheered and celebrated all around. Truly, sport is a great unifier as our athletes come from villages and cities, north to south, from east to west. Their journey is an incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence,” he added.





The minister also lauded some close finishes, including the fourth-place effort by golfer Aditi Ashok. Thakur’s predecessor Rijiju praised the performances of all the athletes and reiterated that India would be a force to reckon with by the 2028 Olympic Games.