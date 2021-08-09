Special Dishes Await Indian Olympics Contingent Back Home

New Delhi :

All the contingents of Team India, who made the tricolor soar high during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, were given a rousing welcome as national heroes on Monday. Special dishes have been prepared for all Indian players at the Ashoka Hotel in the national Capital with special care on protein intake and nutrition for the players. Apart from this, special dishes have also been prepared according to the different regions to which each Indian player belongs.





On Monday a special ceremony honoring all seven Indian Olympic medalists, including all other national players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics will be held at the grand Ashoka Hotel.





The chefs of the hotel prepared a variety of dishes for all Indian players.





Chef Arvind Rai of Ashoka Hotel in a special conversation with IANS said, "It is a matter of great pride for the players to come here as we got the privilege of serving them food. Special dishes have been prepared for all Indian players with adequate amount of proteins."





"Since the players are from different states, we have prepared mostly Indian cuisine such as deep fry, continental, less spicy etc whichever dish the Indian contingent prefers."





Fish Amritsari, Mutton Rogan Josh, Butter Chicken, Fried Fish, Paneer Kadhi etc. have been included as dishes in the hotel for the Indian Olympians.





Gaurav Malhotra, a chef at Ashoka Hotel, told IANS, "It is a matter of great pride for our hotel as well as a matter of pride for all of us. Our staff is also quite excited."





This year India has won 7 medals during the Tokyo Olympics which has been the best ever performance till date.





Other well-known sportspersons will also participate in today's programme. At the same time, all Olympic medalists will be felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).





India's hero at the Tokyo Olympics -- Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal for Javelin Throw, Ravi Dahiya won Silver medal for Wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won Silver (Weightlifting), P.V. Sindhu Bronze (Badminton), Lovlina Borgohain Bronze (Boxing), Bajrang Poonia won Bronze (Wrestling) and the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.





India has won one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.