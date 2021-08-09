Seeds Have It Easy At Aita U-12 Tennis Tournament

Bangalore :

Top seed in boys' category, Ruhan Komandur overcame Shreyank Manjunath as all seeded players started off with easy first round victories in the AITA Talent Series-3 U-12 tennis tournament that started at the KSLTA Tennis courts here on Monday.





Ruhan overcame Shreyank 8-6 while Aahida Singh, seeded No.1 in the girls' category, sent home Tamil Nadu's Banu Gnana Aswin 8-6 to storm into the pre-quarterfinals, the KSLTA informed in a release on Monday.





In the most interesting duel of the day, fourth seed Sri Aksha Penumesta faced a strong challenge from unseeded Krithika Ramamurthy. While both the girls broke each other's serve for the first ten games before holding their serve, they indulged in long rallies. The 15-game match lasted for 1 hour and 27 minutes before Sri Aksha prevailed via a tie-break 8-7 (6).





Results Round-1 (Prefix denotes seeding)





Boys' U-12: 1-Ruhan Komandur bt Shreyank Manjunath 8-6; Aarush Malannavar bt Arnav Rajendra 8-0; Dhanvin Venkateshkumaran (TN) lost to Pradeep Holla 3-8; Arjun Manikandan bt 8-Arjun Soori 8-4; 4-Dhanush Mahesha bt Tanish Reddy 8-0; Kishore Sriram (TN) bt Vihaan D 8-3; Sanjay Girish Kumar bt Vedanth Singh 8-3; Yash Kumar lost to 6-Rithik Rajesh Kannan (TN) 3-8; 7-Keerthan Vishwas bt Pranit Paul 8-5; Mallikarjun Shrishaila lost to Pratyush Vishwanathan 4-8; Adarsh Dileepkumar bt Arsh Walke 8-3; Shiven Lohith lost to 3-Anirudh Palanisamy 1-8; 5-Mohammad Arhaan bt Puneeth M 8-2; Madhav Dadhich lost to Kaman Moorthy 5-8; Ronnie Vijay Kumar (TN) bt Aryan Komandur 8-0; Rithvik Shetty lost to 2-Yashas Raj M 0-8.





Girls' U-12: 1-Aahida Singh bt Banu Gnana Aswin (TN) 8-5; Deshna Bhattacharya bt Tanisha Mahipatra 8-3; Indusha Nimakayala bt Saanvi Nayak 8-4; Manvita Rajendra bt 8-Adya Chaurasia 8-4; 3-Ritisha Choudhary bt Sanvi Reddy (TS) 8-5; Elin Harshini bt Nayana Parthasarathi 8-1; Purvi Pavan lost to Pooja Nagaraj 7-8 (1); Anila Kupia Periyasamy (TN) lost to 5-Anwesha Dhar 1-8; 7-Vasundra Balaji (TN) bt Harshika Satish 8-6; Parisara BN lost to Iha Rastogi 3-8; Disha Kumar bt Sanvi Purohit 6-8; Krithika Ramamurthy lost to 4-Sri Aksha Penumesta 7-8 (6); 6-Sanmitha Harini (TN) bt Akshara RV 8-1; Krushika Goutham bt Dishita P 3-8; Aditi Khanapuri lost to Reet Jhawar 2-8; Ira Tripathi lost to 2-Theertha AN 5-8.