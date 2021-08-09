Trichy Warriors tops TNPL league table

Chennai :

Trichy earned 10 points from its quota of seven matches, while defending champion Chepauk secured nine to finish second in the standings. Warriors and Super Gillies will go head to head once again in the Qualifier 1 scheduled for Tuesday here.





Chasing 133 for victory, Trichy got the work done with five balls to spare. Nidhish Rajagopal, in at No.3, played a match-winning knock by scoring an unbeaten 66 off 58 deliveries. His fine innings was studded with eight fours and two maximums.





Earlier, Warriors bowlers came up with a disciplined effort to bowl Super Gillies out for 132. Apart from youngster S Radhakrishnan (55 off 50 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), none of the other batters could make an impact for CSG. Saravana Kumar (3 for 24) and Antony Das (2 for 23) were the pick of the bowlers for Trichy.





In a virtual quarter-final, Lyca Kovai Kings defeated Nellai Royal Kings by seven runs to set up an Eliminator clash with Dindigul Dragons on Wednesday.





BRIEF SCORES:





Match 2: Chepauk Super Gillies 132 in 20 overs (S Radhakrishnan 55, Saravana Kumar 3/24, Antony Dhas 2/23) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 136/3 in 19.1 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 66*)





Match 1: Lyca Kovai Kings 169/6 in 20 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 30, Suresh Kumar 36, Shahrukh Khan 64*, Baba Aparajith 3/13) beat Nellai Royal Kings 162/8 in 20 overs (L Suryapprakash 36, Baba Indrajith 49*, V Yudheeshwaran 3/33, U Mukilesh 2/6)