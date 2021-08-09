Tokyo :

In between an unrelenting virus and an approaching typhoon, the extraordinary Tokyo Olympics drew to a close on Sunday, having oscillated between trials and triumphs with an unprecedented show of hope and tenacity.





With a large firework display adding a burst of sound to the dancing, singing and merry-making, the Japanese capital pulled the curtains down on one of history’s most unique Games, handing over the flag to Paris with the message of moving forward while remembering those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Despite the global health crisis, the one-year delay, the soaring costs and strongly divided opinions among locals, the spectacle saw the light of the day. In sync with the time he is living in, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, after closing the Games, said, “Athletes went faster, went higher and were stronger because they all stood together in solidarity. You inspired us with this unified symbol of sport.









The athletes form a circle around the rostrum





“The Olympic Games of Tokyo was the Games of hope, solidarity and peace.” The festivities began in front of the athletes, dignitaries and officials from across the world after the Japanese flag was raised at the National Stadium, which was out of bounds to spectators.





The athletes entered the stadium and formed a circle around the rostrum. Unlike the opening ceremony which is a formal affair, the closing was a time for the achievers to relax and enjoy the occasion. The theme of the closing ceremony was the ‘Worlds We Share’ and it featured a lot of items, from lights to music shows, dazzling fireworks and stunts.





Before extinguishing the Olympic flame that was burning in the cauldron since the opening ceremony, the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Games broke away from history and propelled hundreds of millions of viewers right into the heart of Paris. For the first time in a handover ceremony, the next host country’s national anthem was broadcast as a film.









Tokyo 2020 says ‘Arigato’ meaning ‘Thank you’





In another first, the closing ceremony featured live and spectacular celebrations from the next host city as the people of Paris and France embraced their role as host of the 33rd Olympics. The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, handed the Olympic Flag to Bach who, in turn, passed it on to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. Lights illuminated the Tokyo sky and then formed the Olympic rings, with fireworks going off to make it spectacular. With bronze-medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia as its flag-bearer, the largest Indian contingent bid the Games a goodbye.





One of the many unique aspects of the Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony was the recognition given to both the Games and City volunteers. The salient message of the ceremony was that the Games would open the door to a brighter future.