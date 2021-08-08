India vs England: Start of 5th day's play delayed due to rain

Nottingham :

The start of the fifth day's play between India and England has been delayed due to rain at Trent Bridge.





Rain had already been predicted for Sunday. The pitch and square had already been covered 30 minutes ahead of the start of play. With the rain getting persistent, the first session could get washed out.





Joe Root made 109, top-scoring in England's 303 in the second innings. Root had earlier scored the most runs in his side's first innings total of 183.





India, after a first-innings total of 278, are at 52/1 and need 157 runs to complete a victory in the first Test.