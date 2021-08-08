Durant helps USA beat France in final

Tokyo :

Durant, who surpassed Carmelo Anthony as the USA’s highest career scorer at the ongoing Tokyo Games, led with 29 points in the 87-82 victory at the Saitama Super Arena. “It is just incredible to be a part of something so special,” said Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who has now won three Olympic gold medals.





“I am bonded to these guys for life,” he added. The USA team had been slow to start in the previous matches, but kept the heat on France consistently this time around. It was the 18 turnovers that proved to be the killer for France.





“Details cost us the match,” said French team captain Nicolas Batum. With the second-place finish, France earned its third Olympic silver medal in men’s basketball. The championship attracted the biggest crowd yet, with the bottom bowl of seats about half full of athletes, officials, media and volunteers.





The USA men’s side has historically been the team to beat, with 15 gold medals since 1936 going into the Tokyo Games. This championship marks its fourth straight gold medal.



