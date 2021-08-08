Brazil retains men’s football title

Tokyo :

After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Malcolm raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner in the 108th minute. Brazil was awarded a penalty in the 39th minute, but Richarlison blasted the spot-kick high over the bar.





But, the South Americans grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time. A deep Claudinho cross was hooked back across the area by Dani Alves and Cunha brought the ball down to slot home. Spain got on level terms in the 61st minute when substitute Carlos Soler broke down the right flank. He whipped a cross to the back post, where Mikel Oyarzabal connected with a left-foot volley. In extra time, the introduction of Malcolm proved to be crucial as the winger wrote his name in the Brazilian football folklore.





RESULT: Men’s final: Brazil 2 (Matheus Cunha 39’, Malcolm 108’) beat Spain 1 (Mikel Oyarzabal 61’)



