No quarantine for overseas players in IPL

Dubai :

The remaining matches of IPL 2021, which was suspended in April after multiple COVID-19 cases, will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19. “Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI,” the governing body said on Saturday.





The IPL will see participation of players from across the globe, including from Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh, among others. According to the protocols, “All franchise team members must undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test, 72 hours before their scheduled flight. All individuals must quarantine themselves and avoid contact with others after the RT-PCR test.





“All members whose RT-PCR test result is negative may travel to the franchise’s city of choice,” it stated, which means that there is no quarantine for international players. The document also said, “depending on the country of flight departure, all international passengers arriving at the Dubai airport are required to display a negative RT-PCR test report for sample taken between 48-72 hours before their scheduled flight.”