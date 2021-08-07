Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma Laud Aditi Ashok's Performance At Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood celebrities have praised Indian golfer Aditi Ashok for her commendable performance during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
But she woke up an entire nation to a woman playing golf and closest ever to winning a medal ! What a feat!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021
Not many of us knew we could be this close! Congratulations @aditigolfhttps://t.co/FX8dAfsaGU
Heartbreaking, yet totally mesmerised by this young golfer, who played so beautifully the tuff 4 days of Golf. You definitely deserved to have won a medal but now you have won a lot of youngsters imagination and India’s heart. #AditiAshokpic.twitter.com/kykTiu6ePb— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 7, 2021
