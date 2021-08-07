Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripts history with gold medal

Chennai :

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal at the Olympic Games.





The 23-year-old Neeraj ended a long wait for a yellow metal in athletics with a stunning performance in the men’s javelin throw final at the National Stadium in Tokyo. He finished on top of the podium, courtesy of his best throw of 87.58m in his second attempt.





Neeraj is only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the showpiece after the now-retired shooter Abhinav Bindra, who came first in Beijing in 2008. Congratulating Neeraj, Bindra on Saturday tweeted: “And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man! You have fulfilled a nation’s dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you.” The javelin thrower also ended a 13-year drought for gold as India had failed to come first in any of the events in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016). Neeraj deservedly bagged the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, having dominated in both qualifications and final.



