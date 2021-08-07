Javelin thrower Neeraj clinches India’s first gold medal

Chennai :

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched India’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with a scintillating effort in the final of the competition on Saturday.





The 23-year-old Neeraj dominated the field, which was pruned to eight from 12 after the first half of the final. The Indian came up with a best throw of 87.58m in his second attempt, a performance that kept him at the lead throughout.





The Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) completed the podium with silver and bronze respectively. Neeraj is the country’s second individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra, who bagged the yellow metal in Beijing 13 years ago. He is also the first Indian athlete to finish on top of the podium.





Neeraj was helped by the fact that medal favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany failed to make the cut for the second half, for which only the top-8 throwers qualified. Having recorded throws of 87.03m and 76.79m in his first and third attempts, Neeraj safely sailed into the second half of the final.





But, he did not deliver his best in the final period, committing fouls in his fourth and fifth attempts. Neeraj completed the formalities with an 84.24m effort in his final attempt.